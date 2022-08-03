Bill Belichick: Nelson Agholor has made “a big jump” this offseason

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is loving what he’s seeing from wide receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason.

Asked about Agholor’s progress in his second year in New England, Belichick said it has been significant.

“A big jump. A big jump,” Belichick said. “He was here all offseason, had a really good offseason. He’s productive. He had a really good spring of training. He came out here, made plays down the field, which is very important, but he’s also playing well in other areas. Very few mental errors. I think he’s looked good.”

The Patriots signed Agholor last year in the hopes that he could make a major impact in their passing game, but in his first season in New England the results weren’t great, as he totaled just 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns. But Belichick doesn’t sound discouraged, and is crediting Agholor for putting in the work to have bigger numbers in his second season with the Patriots.