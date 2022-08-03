Bill Belichick on Tom Brady/Dolphins tampering: Just focused on training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on August 3, 2022, 9:36 AM EDT
New England Patriots Training Camp
The NFL stripped the Dolphins of a pair of draft picks and issued other penalties to team owner Stephen Ross on Tuesday for tampering violations involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton in recent years.

Miami’s communications with Brady began when he was a member of the Patriots in 2019 and continued through his 2020 departure from the team as a free agent. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the violations “unprecedented” in their scope and severity, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stayed true to form when he was asked for his own comment on the developments.

“I’m focused on training camp. That’s all in the past,” Belichick said, via multiple reporters.

It would have been surprising if Belichick had offered anything more about what the Patriots knew in 2019 or how he might have felt about Brady talking to another team in the division about jumping ship while still under contract in New England, so any louder reaction will have to come from others who might have feelings about what went down in Miami.

18 responses to “Bill Belichick on Tom Brady/Dolphins tampering: Just focused on training camp

  1. He is busy, he has to learn the playbook to avoid looking like a complete idiot.

  2. Brady and Gronk walked because I’d BB’s antics in the SB when he refused to put Malcom Butler in the game. After years of preaching “team first”, BB’s true colors were exposed

  3. I do think it’s hilarious that Belichick played a role in weakening his divisional opponent. Whether it was deliberate others can debate, but if it was, it might go down as one of his greatest “gangster” moves ever!

  4. Real Patriots fans should be livid at hearing Tommy was in serious negotiations with a division rival team BEFORE his season started. He was terrible that year and lololol at the fan club for even thinking those 12 wins had anything to do with him. Certainly puts Tommy’s dreadful 2019 season in a new light. Makes me wonder if it was on purpose. Do we know for sure it wasn’t?

    This was no different than what Tuna did in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl 31. Almost identical. Equally despicable.

  5. Now ask him about punters or the wedge formation. He’ll talk for 20 minutes.

  6. There’s a difference between tampering when a player or coach is still under contract but has no more games to play under that contract (it’s mainly an issue of running out the clock on the remainder of a contract), and when a player or coach is under contract but still has games to play. With the former, you’re tampering with the player, and with the team to a smaller extent. With the latter, you’re tampering with the player and with the team to a large extent, and there’s no way to gauge the effect the tampering had on the tampered player’s current team.

  9. Some of us knew something was up in 2019, we just didn’t know the details. Now, we do. Tom Brady selfishly entertained the idea of negotiating a contract during the 2019 season, and let his teammates down.

    I would imagine Don Yee has now destroyed his relationship with BB by even taking Miami’s phone call and having the conversation, relaying it to NE. Yee should be fined heavily for being the conduit.

    NE was 8-0, with the #1 D in the league, #1 STs group, a top flight OL and RBs, and at one point the team was 12-3, and when Brady’s leverage being used didn’t give one last gasp of efforts for a new deal, Brady checked out completely (not that he wasn’t already).

    You’d think an older QB would LOVE everything I just described above. Sure, the WRs and TEs weren’t great or even good for that matter, but if Brady is the GOAT, wouldn’t the GOAT at least be good? Why was he bad? Now we know.

    So, all of these other players get scapegoated because of his own selfish antics.

    It made no sense to lose to Miami at home, which is ironic, or dribble out 14 points at home vs Tenn where they had a lead the entire game, never to score again as the 2nd half went onb, with Brady visibly not caring in the last 2 games he ever played as a Patriot.

    That half disappearing act would be a pattern by Brady in games NE blew where they magically had ZERO offensive output in a half. It happened a lot fromm 2007-2012 in the postseason, for example. Why? Selfishness.

    I was wrong. I thought Brady would go out with his hair on fire in 2019 and go down guns a-blazin’, and he ended up being the worst player on the team based on his ceiling. That’s just the truth. Think about that. Tom Brady was the worst player on the 2019 Pats team based on what his ceiling was.

    One last comment: It has become VERY clear that there has been collusion and possibly a directive from Goodell himself to do whatever possible to harm the Patriots organization through the years, as a way to weaken them.

    If Brian Flores didn’t know about this tampering and go public, we’d never have known.

    Think about that.

    I would even go one further than that and ask why the media didn’t know about all of this if some of the fans had suspicions of all of this information, even if not knowing specific details.

    There is not one other sports league in the world that deals with this kind of crap every offseason like the NFL does and that’s on Goodell.

  10. He’s focused on how to lose by 20 instead of 30 against Buffalo. Absolutely dominated.

  11. I understand punishing the team, but what is done to deter players from perpetuating it? If it can be shown that the player initiates and/or perpetuates it, then the player should also be penalized.

  12. I actually believe him. New England has a ton of work ahead trying to compete with a division that’s rising around them.

  13. We’re on to Cincinnati…

    (one of the great quotes of all time. Can be used in almost any situation – except actually traveling to Cincinnati!)

  14. It’d disappointing to hear that Tom may have been having discussions through his agent Don Yee about joining another team while under contract with the Patriots, if not having outright direct conversations with Ross himself, all while taking snaps under center for the Patriots DURING a competitive season. I wish that game against Tampa was this season, not Mac’s rookie season with all the other new players. I’ve moved on from Tom at this stage. I don’t care for Tampa Tom – Pro Football Diva. I liked Patriot Tom – Inspirational Team First Leader much better, even if we now know he was a traitor in his final days in NE. Say it ain’t so Tom….

  15. Bill will show his feelings September 11, 2022. Week 1 in Miami.

    Expect scorched earth. Tua defrocked. Tyreek missing Patty. Fish squished.

  16. touchback6 says:
    August 3, 2022 at 10:12 am

    There is not one other sports league in the world that deals with this kind of crap every offseason like the NFL does and that’s on Goodell.

    ===========

    Uh, have you followed the NBA the last 12 years or so since “The Decision”? Players hang out and recruit each other all the time. And Miami knew it was violating league rules and did it anyway. And it ended up helping the Pats immensely in the end. Not on Brady at all.

    And 2019 Pats offense went down the tubes once Edelman started getting banged up as he was there only real passing weapon. And the defense completely packed it in by the end of the year, especially in that crucial Miami game where after a late go ahead drive they let the Fitzpatrick dice them up for a TD with 0:24 left.

  17. touchback6 – normally I think you’re a little “out there” but your post above is thought-provoking. If what you say is near the truth, and knowing what a competitor TB is, how badly must the relationship between the Patriots and TB have soured for him to just mail it in at the end of the 2019 season?
    It takes great integrity to give 100% effort with your current employer when you know you’ll be going somewhere else in the near future. I would have thought that TB had that integrity but clearly this became highly personal and no longer just business.

  18. “It’s all in the past”. It’s why we love belichick. The real life version of clint Eastwood , Gary Cooper, Lee Marvin and Columbo.

