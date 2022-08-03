Browns sign Daylen Baldwin, waive Nate Meadors

Getty Images

The Browns announced a couple of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

They have signed wide receiver Daylen Baldwin. Safety Nate Meadors was waived to create space for Baldwin on the 50-man roster.

Baldwin opened his college days at Morgan State and spent two years there before transferring to Jackson State. He moved on to Michigan for the 2021 season and caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Wolverines.

Meadors spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad last season, but did not play in any games. He recorded a pair of tackles while appearing in three games for the Vikings in 2019 and 2020.