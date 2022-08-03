David Montgomery playing special teams for the first time

Getty Images

Bears running back David Montgomery has played a total of four special teams snaps in his career. He might play more this season.

The team’s lead back is embracing the opportunity.

“Funny thing about David: The other day, he was taking a couple reps on the special teams and his reps were over and he said, ‘Hey, can I get on the scout team since my reps are over? Can I get on the scout team and give these guys a look?’” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said, via TheAthletic.com. “That just speaks to (GM) Ryan Poles and (coach) Matt Eberflus about the culture that these guys are creating.”

The more a player can do, the more opportunity he gets and potentially the bigger the paycheck. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so it’s an important season for him.

“Wherever they need me, I’m going to be ready to be there,” Montgomery said. “I’ve never played special teams before. But I’m always down and excited to learn so I can be better.”

Montgomery and Khalil Herbert should get plenty of carries this season in a run-heavy offense that will utilize fullback Khari Blasingame.

Montgomery totaled at least 267 touches, 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.