Dolphins activate Elijah Campbell off NFI

The Dolphins activated defensive back Elijah Campbell off the non-football injury list Wednesday, the team announced.

Campbell passed his physical and was cleared to practice.

The Dolphins claimed Campbell off waivers from the Jets on Sept. 1, 2021. He played seven games with Miami last year, totaling two special teams stops.

Campbell appeared in three games for the Jets in 2020.

Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland in 2018. He also has made stops with the DC Defenders of the XFL and the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Campbell played collegiately at Northern Iowa.