Drew White tears ACL

Getty Images

The Commanders waived/injured rookie linebacker Drew White on Wednesday. White tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee when he collided with running back Antonio Gibson during Tuesday’s practice.

White will revert to injured reserve after he clears waivers.

“Unfortunately, it is an ACL tear,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday, via Bryan Manning of USA Today. “You could almost term it as a non-contact. He had his leg planted. He went to make a turn and pivot off of it and his cleats stayed in the ground, unfortunately. It’s very unfortunate. He’ll go through the process with the doctors and the team will take care of all of his medical needs. He’ll be on IR.”

White posted a statement on social media Wednesday night.

“Thank you everyone for the kind messages and support,” he wrote. “I’m incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such great people. This is just another chapter in the book I’m writing. I’ll be back stronger.”

White was one of three undrafted free agent linebackers Washington signed.