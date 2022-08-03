Frank Reich says Reggie Wayne is making an “unbelievable” impact as Colts’ WR coach

Getty Images

When Colts head coach Frank Reich hired Reggie Wayne as the wide receivers coach in March, he knew he was adding an all-time great player to his coaching staff. But he didn’t know how quickly Wayne would adjust to the coaching life.

Just a week into training camp, Reich has been blown away by how good Wayne is at teaching wide receivers to play the game the way that Wayne played it as a six-time Pro Bowler for the Colts.

“Reggie’s been unbelievable,” Reich said, via Colts.com. “I cannot tell you how fast an adjustment he’s made to the coaching life. He’s had an impact in that room already, you can see it. A couple of things technically that he brings to the table, the way he’s teaching them to get in and out of breaks, I think. I see it, I saw it in OTAs. I feel like we’ve gotten better and then, I just think the air of confidence that Reggie has and that he’s played and played at such a high level.”

Wayne, who last played in 2014, said some of the younger Colts receivers don’t even realize he played for the team. But they quickly come to realize that Wayne can help them get better.

“These guys, they play Madden all day. I’m not on Madden anymore,” Wayne said. “It’s just a different world, different feel. But to some degree I think that’s good. That way I can teach them who I am as I teach them how to get better.”

Reich thinks the Colts are going to have a better receiving corps this season, thanks to the presence of Wayne on the staff.