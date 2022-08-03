Hollywood Brown arrested for criminal speeding Wednesday morning

Posted by Josh Alper on August 3, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT
USA Today Sports

Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown was arrested for criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Arizona Sports 98.7 that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Arizona law holds that criminal speeding includes traveling at any speed over 85 miles per hour and traveling more than 20 miles per hour over any posted speed limit.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

The arrest came a day after Brown was returned to the active roster. He had been on the non-football injury list because of a hamstring injury.

17 responses to “Hollywood Brown arrested for criminal speeding Wednesday morning

  3. 85 really? Even on the interstate that is 75MPH? I went through there last spring and was probably doing some of that myself.

  4. Doing 85 mph on Phoenix freeways is just keeping up with the flow of traffic.

  5. BuckyBadger says:
    August 3, 2022 at 3:02 pm

    85 really? Even on the interstate that is 75MPH? I went through there last spring and was probably doing some of that myself.
    _______

    No, it has to be over 20 MPH over the posted speed limit. Still, 86 in a 65 MPH zone doesn’t seem like an arrest-worthy offense.

  13. I can confirm AZ is speeders paradise especially right by the stadium. Lived there for almost 15 years. Still 85 or more is speeding so.

  14. It didn’t state his speed, it could be 160 for all we can tell from the article. Help us please, nobody can comprehend anymore. Where does it state he was doing 85?

  15. Guaranteed he isn’t drive a 1985 Mercury Topaz…

    He was probably singled out for driving something flashier than all the other people driving 90 mph

  16. We got some high level readers in these comments. 85 is the minimum for criminal speeding. That doesn’t mean Hollywood was driving only 85, just that he was driving AT LEAST 85 given the charge.

  17. 85 is very common on Rt 93 in Boston. As long as you are not weaving in and out of lanes, you are not creating a problem. They could have given the kid a warning. What is Arizona thinking?

