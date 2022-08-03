Hollywood Brown arrested for criminal speeding Wednesday morning

USA Today Sports

Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown was arrested for criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Arizona Sports 98.7 that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Arizona law holds that criminal speeding includes traveling at any speed over 85 miles per hour and traveling more than 20 miles per hour over any posted speed limit.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

The arrest came a day after Brown was returned to the active roster. He had been on the non-football injury list because of a hamstring injury.