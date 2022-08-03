Isaiah McKenzie: I’m getting open when Josh Allen needs me open

Getty Images

After the Bills wrapped up their offseason program, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie said that he wanted to develop the same kind of chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen that former teammate Cole Beasley had in recent seasons.

That effort appears to be going well. McKenzie’s work at training camp has earned good reviews for his work out of the slot receiver position once occupied by Beasley and he knows that his ability to find the right spots for Allen to find him will be essential to remaining in a prominent position on offense.

“That means I got to get open, you know, man-to-man coverage, zone, I got to be in the right position, in the right space,” McKenzie said, via the team’s website. “And I feel like that’s evolved. I’m getting open for him when he needs me open. I’m sitting in zone when he needs me to be there, and it’s been awesome so far.”

The Bills have a number of options at wideout this season, but McKenzie should remain at the top of the list if his ability to make plays for Allen in practice translates to game action.