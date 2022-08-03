Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown: I think we’re growing together

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 3, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
The Eagles significantly upgraded their receiving corps on draft night when they acquired A.J. Brown from the Titans.

Brown was already a good friend of quarterback Jalen Hurts. But now the two are working to build their on-field chemistry.

“It’s a day-by-day thing,” Hurts said on Tuesday, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think we’re growing together. I think we’re adjusting together. Our relationship is changing and going from best friends to best friends on the field as well. Just trying to make things go.

“Seeing how he does, just having a feel for him, him having a feel for me and how I see that game. And just being on the same page.”

Hurts is going into his second full season as a starter. He already had a first-round pick and former college teammate in DeVonta Smith on the roster. But pairing Smith with Brown should help Philadelphia become more balanced after their run-heavy attack earned them a playoff appearance last year.

Still, there are several on-field elements for the Hurts and Brown to work out during camp.

“It’s not about how he sees it,” Hurts said. “It’s not about how I see it. It’s about how we see it.”

Hurts completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021. He also rushed for 784 yards with 10 TDs.

5 responses to “Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown: I think we’re growing together

  1. I generally do not like philly teams and I wasn’t especially high on hurts coming out of the draft, but I find myself rooting for hurts more and more. Just another example that all QB paths are not alike. Find a guy you like and give him every opportunity to succeed.

  2. This is a super bowl contender sorry haters. Brady and Rodgers are getting older. Hurts will take over as the best QB in the NFC.

  3. Hurts is the most overrated QB in the NFL. The Iggles would be better off with Nathan Peterman as their QB.

  4. dryzzt23 says:
    August 3, 2022 at 11:46 am
    Hurts is the most overrated QB in the NFL. The Iggles would be better off with Nathan Peterman as their QB.

    —————————————————-

    Who rates him highly? You have to be well-rated to be overrated, and I don’t think anyone is especially confident in Hurts’ ability as a passer.

  5. Born a Cowboy fan I bleed the White, Navy Blue & Sliver but I’m looking forward to see Hurts excel this year as a QB. I have roots @ the University of Alabama so I have followed him since his Sr. year in high school. Being a military brat & Army war veteran I can see the discipline, drive & values that were instilled in him at youth along with his natural athleticism. With the WR’s & run game in place this year, he is set to keep improving and the potential to embellish his passing game like he did going from UA to OU.

