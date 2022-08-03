Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown: I think we’re growing together

USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles significantly upgraded their receiving corps on draft night when they acquired A.J. Brown from the Titans.

Brown was already a good friend of quarterback Jalen Hurts. But now the two are working to build their on-field chemistry.

“It’s a day-by-day thing,” Hurts said on Tuesday, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think we’re growing together. I think we’re adjusting together. Our relationship is changing and going from best friends to best friends on the field as well. Just trying to make things go.

“Seeing how he does, just having a feel for him, him having a feel for me and how I see that game. And just being on the same page.”

Hurts is going into his second full season as a starter. He already had a first-round pick and former college teammate in DeVonta Smith on the roster. But pairing Smith with Brown should help Philadelphia become more balanced after their run-heavy attack earned them a playoff appearance last year.

Still, there are several on-field elements for the Hurts and Brown to work out during camp.

“It’s not about how he sees it,” Hurts said. “It’s not about how I see it. It’s about how we see it.”

Hurts completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021. He also rushed for 784 yards with 10 TDs.