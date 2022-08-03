Jets activate Tevin Coleman, Jeremy Ruckert

Getty Images

The Jets welcomed a couple of offensive players back to the active roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Jeremy Ruckert have both been activated. Both players were on the non-football injury list.

Coleman joined the Jets last season and ran 84 times for 356 yards in 11 appearances with the team. He re-signed with the team in March and is part of a running back group that also includes Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine, and second-round pick Breece Hall.

Ruckert was a third-round pick in April and was placed on the list because he’s working his way back from a foot injury. He had 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns while at Ohio State.