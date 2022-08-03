John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo is cleared to practice with no restrictions

Getty Images

For now, Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the 49ers.

But San Francisco is still looking for a trade partner for their former starting quarterback.

After undergoing offseason shoulder surgery that prevented an earlier trade, Garoppolo is now cleared to practice. But he’s been working separately from the team during training camp.

“We’ve just made the decision that it’s in his best interest to be off to the side and that was made mutually,” G.M. John Lynch said in a recent press conference. “It was made with Dr. [Neil] ElAttrache, but he has no restrictions and I’m watching him throw out here right now. He looks pretty good.”

But even as Garoppolo goes through his program, it doesn’t seem like anything is imminent on the trade front.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job,” Lynch said. “Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved.”

In 15 starts last season, Garoppolo completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.