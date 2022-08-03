John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo is cleared to practice with no restrictions

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 3, 2022, 10:27 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers Practice
Getty Images

For now, Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the 49ers.

But San Francisco is still looking for a trade partner for their former starting quarterback.

After undergoing offseason shoulder surgery that prevented an earlier trade, Garoppolo is now cleared to practice. But he’s been working separately from the team during training camp.

“We’ve just made the decision that it’s in his best interest to be off to the side and that was made mutually,” G.M. John Lynch said in a recent press conference. “It was made with Dr. [Neil] ElAttrache, but he has no restrictions and I’m watching him throw out here right now. He looks pretty good.”

But even as Garoppolo goes through his program, it doesn’t seem like anything is imminent on the trade front.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job,” Lynch said. “Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved.”

In 15 starts last season, Garoppolo completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo is cleared to practice with no restrictions

  1. The only restrictions Jimmy has are his employers. The 49ers are a disgrace for how they’ve treated him, from York all the way down past Lynch to Shanahan

  3. So the 49ers are the only people who think they will get anything for Jimmy G. Just release him already, teams aren’t even giving up a ham sandwich at this point.

  4. It’s bad enough they made a horrible trade to move up and get a not-so-ready-for-primetime-player but now they are treating Jimmy G. like he’s nothing more than a dollar sign. Zero compassion for him as a human being. Can’t imagine how the rest of the players feel about it. I know I’d think twice before signing with the Niners if I were a FA. Heck, even if I were under contract with them. I’d be inclined to play my Kirk Cousins card and let ’em tag me before re-upping with them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.