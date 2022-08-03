Lions sign Maurice Alexander, waive Greg Bell

Posted by Josh Alper on August 3, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT
USFL Championship - Birmingham Stallions v Philadelphia Stars
Getty Images

The Lions have added the USFL’s leading kickoff returner to their roster.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Maurice Alexander on Wednesday. Running back Greg Bell was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Alexander averaged 31.5 yards per kickoff return for the Philadelphia Stars in the return season of the spring league. He also averaged 12.6 yards per punt return and posted 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense.

The Lions are still without first-round pick Jameson Williams as he makes his way back from a torn ACL and Quintez Cephus is set to miss some time after getting hurt on Tuesday.

