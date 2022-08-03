Mike McCarthy: Kickers have to start making kicks more consistently

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that there’s “no urgency” to add a veteran wide receiver to the roster in the wake of James Washington‘s foot injury, but there may be some when it comes to their kicker.

Rookie Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu are the two kickers currently on the roster and neither one of them has impressed thus far. Hajrullahu was 3-of-8 on field goals during a special teams period Tuesday while Garibay went 6-of-8 on his tries. Garibay missed all three of his tries during a drill simulating long-range game-winners, however. Hajrullahu was 1-of-3 during that drill.

After the session, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that someone needs to step up and take hold of the job.

“These two are competing for a job,” McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “At some point they got to start getting comfortable and making kicks more consistently. That is just stating the facts. At the end of the day, the rope is here. Someone has to grab it.”

McCarthy said the two players will be kicking in every practice this week as they try to get on track. If that doesn’t work, it may be time for new candidates to get a chance at earning a spot on Dallas’ roster.