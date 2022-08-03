NFL appeals Deshaun Watson six-game suspension

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 3, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
The NFL wants to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson more than six games.

That became clear today when the league announced that it will appeal discipline officer Sue Robinson’s decision to suspend Watson six games.

Although Robinson was jointly hired by the NFL and NFL Players Association, for the appeal the deck is stacked in the NFL’s favor: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decides who hears the appeal, or Goodell can choose to hear the appeal himself. Goodell has not said who will hear the appeal of Watson’s suspension.

But whoever hears it, it’s highly likely that the NFL will prevail, and Watson will face a longer suspension — perhaps for the entire 2022 season.

  3. This process is a sham. First case gets appealed! Union needs to nuclear on Roger here. If they don’t there is no point in the union existing.

  8. Time for the hypocrite Goodell to punish Watson while ignoring the transgressions of the owners.

  10. Honestly, if Zeke got 6 games, without ever having been charged or even sued by anyone, I don’t know HOW DW could get the same suspension.

  11. Player discipline in the NFL is a joke. Watson can get a 4 year suspension and nothing will change that fact. SMH

  17. So what’s the point of having a neutral arbitrator (Sue Robinson), if Goodell is ultimately making his own decisions. It’s a terrible look and Sue Robinson should just resign. There’s literally no point in having her.

  21. Well since watson is sueing the NFL, he will end up playing this entire season while the courts settle things out. Im sure that is exactly how the NFL wanted it to play out.

  22. Dude commits serial sexual assaults and gets 6 games, but Kareem Hunt kicks a drunk lady, who attacked him, and gets 8 games??????

  26. Suspend Sue L for the remainder of the season. Her ruling was borderline delusional.

  27. So what’s the point of bringing in Sue Robinson? None of this makes any sense. Employers shouldn’t even be in the business of punishing employees for actions that take place outside of the workplace.

  28. The NFL is well aware that their product is taking sustained damage that will start to have lasting impact. I think the era of sweeping under the rug and waiting for the news cycle to shift the narrative is over. Watson is toast.

  29. So the NFLPA knowingly agreed to the stacked deck that allows Roger to adjudicate issues like this, but is upset that the deck is stacked? Well played.

