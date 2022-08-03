NFL moves closer to deadline for filing Deshaun Watson appeal

USA TODAY Sports

The stunning news regarding the suspension of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for tampering (which he did) but not for tanking (which he also at least tried to do) pushed the Deshaun Watson case out of the news for at least a day. It won’t stay out of the news for long.

The NFL’s appeal is due soon. With no reporting or evidence of discussions with the NFL Players Association to possibly extend the deadline (an extension is permitted, if the parties agree), the clock is ticking toward the closing of the window for the NFL to appeal Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to (checks notes) the NFL.

By rule, the league has three business days to file the appeal. It’s unclear whether that means 72 hours from Judge Robinson communicating her decision to the parties, or close of business on the third business day after her decision was reached. Good lawyering includes identifying all possible deadlines, and complying with the earliest one — just in case.

Heck, in this case it would make sense to file the appeal today, in order to avoid the potential claim that, because the decision came before the opening of NFL business on Monday, Monday was the first business day and today is the third.

That likely wouldn’t be a strong argument, but why risk it? The league, to be as safe as possible, should file the appeal before 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, if an appeal is coming.