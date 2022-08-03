Report: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson limiting work in practice as he looks for contract

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is reportedly the latest player to choose “holding in” as part of a push for a new contract.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Gardner-Johnson has limited his participation in recent practices because he wants a new deal with the team. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel were doing the same before signing extensions last week while Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson and Bears linebacker Roquan Smith are still looking for new contracts.

Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and he has been the team’s top slot cornerback the last two seasons. He has 161 tackles, five interceptions, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 43 regular season games. He’s also started three postseason games.

He is set to make $2.54 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in March if no extension is in place.