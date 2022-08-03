Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints

USA Today Sports

Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.

Allen also said that the team had not reached a point in camp when it was essential for a player with Mathieu’s experience to be there. They’d surely prefer that he is there rather than away from the team, however, and now Mathieu will be able to continue preparing for his first season as a Saint with the rest of the squad.

Mathieu signed a two-year deal with the Saints as a free agent this offseason. He spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs and has also played for the Texans and Cardinals over the course of his nine years in the NFL.