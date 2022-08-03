Robbie Anderson: I think if Cam Newton wanted to be in a camp, he could

Getty Images

Last year, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton midseason when Sam Darnold was sidelined with an injury.

But now as training camps continue throughout the league, Newton is not with a team and there haven’t been many rumors of any teams being interested.

Back in June, Newton said on The Pivot podcast that he didn’t think there are 32 quarterbacks better than him. On Wednesday, his former Panthers teammate receiver Robbie Anderson said he’d recently talked with the quarterback. Anderson feels there could be an opportunity somewhere for the 2015 MVP.

“I think if he wanted to [be in a camp] he could,” Anderson said, via Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. “He probably just wants to make sure he chooses the right situation for himself.”

The Panthers went 0-5 in Newton’s starts last season. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He Newton also had 230 yards rushing with five TDs in 2021.