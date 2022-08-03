Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning kicked out of practice for fighting

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 3, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT
USA Today

Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice today for fighting, the third consecutive day that Penning has been in a skirmish with a Saints defensive player on the practice field.

After today’s battle, Penning and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach were both sent to the locker room.

On Monday, Penning reportedly fought with defensive end Payton Turner and defensive end Taco Charlton. On Tuesday, Penning had after-the-whistle skirmishes with defensive back J.T. Gray and defensive end Scott Patchan.

The Saints selected Penning out of Northern Iowa with the 19th overall pick in the draft. Veteran offensive linemen have remarked early in training camp that they like Penning’s feistiness, but the coaching staff apparently decided he took it too far today.

3 responses to “Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning kicked out of practice for fighting

  3. Love when rookies try to assert their dominance. Right or wrong the vets probably haven’t seen anyone try that hard, based on the saints record over the last few years…

