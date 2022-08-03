Shane Waldron: Geno Smith continues to get more first-team reps than Drew Lock

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are fewer than six weeks away from a Monday night showdown with the Broncos and Russell Wilson. So when will the Seahawks know who the successor to Wilson will be?

“Denver,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron told reporters on Tuesday.

Waldron added that the team has a plan. It’s clear that they won’t be sharing it until they have to.

Waldron also was asked why Drew Lock has gotten second-team reps. The answer suggested that Lock is getting some first-team reps, but that most are going to Geno Smith.

“We have a plan there,” Waldron said. “There are also a lot of different things with the walkthroughs and everything we have going. There have been a few scenarios out here where there has been some overlap. We are just going with our plan here of evaluating those guys and evaluating everything that they are doing. Right now, the way that it has worked out, Geno has been a little bit more with the one’s than Drew, but there is some mixing and matching going on and we will continue to do that throughout camp and until the time that we make the decision.”

Waldron said Lock “has done a really nice job of picking up the offense,” and that on Monday Lock did a good job of “finishing strong and keeping a levelheaded mind set throughout the course of a day.”

Lock arrived from Denver as part of the Wilson trade. Smith has spent multiple years with Seattle as the backup to Wilson.

Last year, Lock lost a training-camp battle in Denver with Teddy Bridgewater.