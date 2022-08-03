Skyy Moore returns to practice after tweaking hip Tuesday

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie receiver Skyy Moore left practice early Tuesday. He later was diagnosed with a hip injury.

Moore, though, was back at practice Wednesday.

He walked up the hill under his own power to the indoor practice facility after being injured instead of riding in a cart. Moore later addressed his early departure on social media.

“I’m okay,” he wrote.

The Chiefs made Moore a second-round choice to help replace Tyreek Hill, whom they traded to the Dolphins this offseason.

Moore made 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Western Michigan.