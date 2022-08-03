Texans announce Chester Rogers, Harrison Elliott signings

Getty Images

The Texans confirmed the signing of wide receiver Chester Rogers on Wednesday.

Rogers’ addition was reported on Tuesday and announced along with several roster moves in Houston. Rogers spent last season with the Titans and played four years with the Colts, so he only needs to spend a stint with the Jaguars to get AFC South bingo.

The Texans also signed long snapper Harrison Elliott. Elliott played at the Air Force Academy and returned to football after serving on active duty.

Defensive back Tristan McCollum was activated from the physically unable to perform list. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

Houston rounded out the day’s moves by waiving wideout Davion Davis with an injury designation. Davis, who caught one pass last season, would revert to injured reserve if he is not claimed.