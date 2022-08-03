Titans sign Terrell Bonds, Willie Wright

Getty Images

The Titans have made a few roster moves on Wednesday.

Tennessee announced that the team has signed defensive back Terrell Bonds and offensive lineman Willie Wright.

Bonds was most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Ravens, playing four games with one start for Baltimore in 2020.

Wright entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2019. He spent the season on their practice squad before heading to the Falcons in 2020. He spent time with the Bears during this year’s offseason program.

As corresponding moves, the Titans placed Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and waived defensive back Chris Williamson with an injury designation.