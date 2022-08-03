Todd Bowles: Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady “has nothing to do with us”

Getty Images

While the Dolphins were stripped of a pair of draft picks for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton, neither Brady nor Payton were punished.

Brady, of course, is still playing for the Buccaneers after his brief retirement in the spring. So head coach Todd Bowles was asked for his reaction to the news on Wednesday.

He didn’t have much of one.

“The league took care of it. It has nothing to do with us,” Bowles said in his press conference. “We try to keep outside noise to a minimum. And there’s nothing to be said on that front because I really don’t know anything about it.”

The league’s investigation found that the Dolphins “had impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those discussions began no later than early December 2021 and focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins.”

But Brady still remains with Tampa Bay and is in training camp to prepare for the 2022 season with the club. And now Brady is set to call games for FOX whenever his career ends.

No matter what happens next, the Dolphins’ efforts to land Brady failed. The Bucs have one trophy with him and could get another.