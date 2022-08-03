Trent Williams: Trey Lance has given everybody confidence

Getty Images

The 49ers have effectively moved on at quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance, with the latter as the clear QB1 in this year’s training camp.

With Garoppolo undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Lance has really been the starter going back to the spring. Given what San Francisco gave up in the trade to select Lance at No. 3 overall, that’s no surprise.

In an interview with NFL Network on Tuesday, left tackle Trent Williams said Lance has taken to the role well.

“He’s given everybody confidence,” Williams said, via Eduardo Razo of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s giving everybody confidence in his ability and his poise, the way he commands [the] huddle.”

While Williams knows there will be some growing pains with a young quarterback, Lance has demonstrated an ability to get past them.

“I’m impressed that he won’t make the same mistake twice,” Williams said. “And I think from a young quarterback, that’s all you can ask for because they’re going to make mistakes, and that’s part of the learning curve.

“But if he’s not repeating those mistakes, I think we can be better as a team, and that’s what he’s showing us, and that’s why we’re confident in him.”

The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game last year with Garoppolo behind center. Lance has plenty to prove, but if everything goes right, the club could once again be a real contender in the conference.