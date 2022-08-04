Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list

Getty Images

It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday.

The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice.

Williams, who signed a one-year deal to remain in Arizona, tore his ACL early last season and will be eased back into the flow of football activities after such a long layoff.

Williams had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown before his injury last year. He has 39 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns since coming to Arizona as a free agent in 2019. He spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore.