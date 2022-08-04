Commanders sign De’Vante Bausby

Getty Images

The Commanders lost linebacker Drew White to a torn ACL in Tuesday’s practice and they filled his spot on the roster on Thursday morning.

The team announced the signing of cornerback De’Vante Bausby. White has been waived with an injury designation, which will leave him on injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Bausby entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has made a number of stops around the league. He spent time on the Patriots practice squad last season and most recently saw regular season action with the Broncos and Cardinals during the 2020 campaign.

Bausby spent the spring playing for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and has 60 tackles in 26 career NFL games.