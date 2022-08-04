Commanders to induct Mike Bass into their Ring of Fame

Getty Images

The Commanders will induct former cornerback Mike Bass into their Ring of Fame, the team announced Thursday. The induction is scheduled for Washington’s season opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 11.

Bass started 104 consecutive games, including the postseason, during his career with the organization.

He signed with Washington as a free agent in 1969 and ended his seven-year career with the team with 30 interceptions, the fourth-most in franchise history. He returned three for touchdowns.

Bass is most famous for scoring Washington’s only touchdown in Super Bowl VII against the Dolphins. Miami kicker Garo Yepremian fumbled a blocked field goal that Bass returned 49 yards.

Bass is a member of the team’s inaugural 70 greatest players.

“Mike Bass is the epitome of what it means to represent the Burgundy and Gold on and off the field,” co-owner Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “As a key member of the first Washington team to play in a Super Bowl, Mike is part of an era that laid the foundation of excellence for this franchise for years to come. On behalf of the entire Commanders organization, Dan and I are honored to add Mike to our franchise’s storied Ring of Fame.”