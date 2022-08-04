Cooper Kupp on Justin Jefferson calling himself a better receiver: I respectfully disagree

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson recently said that Davante Adams is the best receiver in the NFL, but that Jefferson himself will be No. 1 after this season, and that he believes he is already a better receiver than Cooper Kupp.

Kupp, the Rams receiver who led the NFL in receiving yards last year, was asked about Jefferson’s comments and said he doesn’t buy it.

“I respect his opinion and I can also respectfully disagree,” Kupp said.

Still, Kupp said he thinks Jefferson ought to remain confident, as great players usually are.

“I would hope he would say that,” Kupp said of Jefferson’s comments. “I think that’s the beauty of this game. I think it speaks to the competitiveness of this league. If you’re not putting yourself as the best, and you’re not working to be the best, then I’d be concerned about stepping on the field with you, if you don’t feel like you’ve prepared to be the best player that you can be.”