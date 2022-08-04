DeVonta Smith misses practice with groin injury

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith got a day off on Thursday in what head coach Nick Sirianni said was a precautionary move.

Smith is dealing with a groin injury that Sirianni chalked up to the “wear and tear” that comes with Smith being one of the players who runs the most during their practice sessions. The coach did not sound overly concerned about Smith being out of action for an extended period.

“We’re being cautious with him. We know how important he is to this organization,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles play their first preseason game against the Jets next week. The Eagles haven’t outlined their plans for playing first-stringers in that game, but the wideout won’t be taking any snaps if there’s any change to that concern level.