Frank Reich: I believe Yannick Ngakoue is going to be a great fit for us

The Colts acquired edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Raiders at the start of the new league year.

In doing so, Indianapolis reunited Ngakoue with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley — who coached Ngakoue with Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

Ngakoue filled a need for a veteran edge presence. And his experience has already proven to be a benefit through the offseason program and early portion of training camp.

“Yeah, he’s got such good get-off. He’s explosive,” head coach Frank Reich said in his Wednesday press conference. “He’s just really smart. He understands the game, he understands what offenses are trying to do. He’s good situationally, and more than that, what I’m coming to appreciate about Yannick more and more is really what a leader this guy is. He’s going to put up great individual performance and production, but ultimately it’s about the team, and I really believe that he’s going to be a great fit for us going forward — really excited about Yannick.”

Ngakoue posted 10.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles with the Raiders last year. He’ll provide a significant boost to Indianapolis’ defense if he can replicate that production in 2022.