Joe Flacco thinks he can be a starter, but embraces life as a backup

Getty Images

Joe Flacco returned for a third season as a backup quarterback with the Jets this year and there wasn’t much sign that any team thought about him as a starter before he agreed to return, but that didn’t stop Jets head coach Robert Saleh from endorsing the veteran as a No. 1 quarterback this week.

Saleh told reporters that Flacco “should be” a starting quarterback in the NFL and that comment made its way to the quarterback on Wednesday. Flacco didn’t sign on to the idea that he should be a starter, but he definitely feels he could handle the job.

“I still think I have that ability to start,” Flacco said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “It’s good to hear people say that — especially people that are close to the situation. I do believe I am still good enough to be a starting quarterback. That’s what still drives me to work hard and be the best I can.”

While Flacco might still harbor hopes of being in the driver’s seat, he added that he embraces life as Zach Wilson‘s backup. He said he’s “not just willing to do it, but excited to do it” and will continue to serve as the 2021 first-round pick’s mentor unless injury or other circumstances give him a chance to prove Saleh right.