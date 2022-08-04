Justin Fields: I think we’re progressing every day

Getty Images

There’s been some rocky days in practice for the Bears offense in training camp, but Wednesday was better than earlier efforts this week and it left quarterback Justin Fields feeling positive about the direction things are heading in Chicago.

Fields told reporters “it’s gonna come” when discussing the need for more consistency on that side of the ball. He also said that he feels like the team is taking the necessary steps toward that goal even on days when it looks like nothing is going their way.

“I think we’re progressing every day,” Fields said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not where we want to be yet, though, for sure. . . . I think we can improve at everything. As long as we continue to get better every day, we’re going to be in a good position.”

With a new offensive coordinator and scheme in place, it would be unreasonable to think the Bears offense would be in midseason form in early August. A few more signs that they’ll reach that kind of form come the regular season would still be a welcome development in the coming weeks.