Kliff Kingsbury had Kyler Murray call plays to backup quarterbacks in practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

On Saturday, before Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, he took a rest day from practicing. But Murray had plenty of work to do: Kliff Kingsbury made Murray the offensive playcaller.

Today Kingsbury explained that he wanted Murray to have the experience so that Murray will understand Kingsbury’s perspective when calling plays in games.

“I just wanted him to know that, hey, this shit ain’t easy,” Kingsbury said. “Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I’m calling it in there, I’m like, ‘Alright big dog.'”

Kingsbury said Murray was radioing plays into the quarterbacks’ helmet speakers and then continuing to talk to them while the plays were going on, making it difficult for them to concentrate.

“I would not want to play for Kyler Murray if I was a quarterback and he was the coach,” Kingsbury joked.

The unprecedented “homework clause” that the Cardinals put in Murray’s contract — only to agree to take it out after a backlash — has led to questions about whether Murray’s mental approach to the game is sufficient. By giving Murray a chance to call plays, Kingsbury was giving him another opportunity to work on the mental side of the game.

6 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury had Kyler Murray call plays to backup quarterbacks in practice

  4. Murray was likely just relaying his Madden rankings instead of calling plays.

  6. If they really want them to get the mental part have them call their own plays an entire game like QBs did back in the day…

