Kliff Kingsbury on Hollywood Brown arrest: He knows he needs to be better than that

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed wide receiver Marquise Brown‘s Wednesday morning arrest for criminal speeding at a press conference on Thursday.

Police say Brown was going 126 miles per hour on Arizona State Route 101 when he was pulled over. He was booked into Maricopa County jail after the arrest, but has been released and was at the team’s facility on Thursday.

Kingsbury said that Brown is aware that he acted recklessly on Wednesday.

“He knows he needs to be better than that,” Kingsbury said, via Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Brown did not take part in practice, although that would have been the case under any circumstances because he is also recovering from a hamstring injury. Kingsbury said earlier this week that the team hopes to have him back on the field on Monday.