Kyle Hamilton made an early exit from Wednesday’s practice

Ravens first-round safety Kyle Hamilton didn’t make it through all of Wednesday’s practice.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Hamilton struggled to get up after diving to break up a pass during a drill. He finally got up and moved slowly to the sideline for medical attention. Hamilton returned for one play, pulled up during it and then went back to the locker room for the remainder of the practice session.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald referred questions about Hamilton’s status to head coach John Harbaugh, who did not speak to reporters on Wednesday.

Hamilton has also dealt with an ankle issue this summer, but it has not kept him from practicing at any point. We’ll see if Wednesday’s issue leads to any missed time for the rookie.