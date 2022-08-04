Marcus Mariota eager to prove he belongs as a starting quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2022, 10:08 AM EDT
NFL: JUL 30 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Getty Images

Marcus Mariota hasn’t started a game since he was benched for Ryan Tannehill in 2019 in Tennessee. But after two years as a backup in Las Vegas, he believes he’s going to prove he belongs as a starter in Atlanta.

Mariota, who backed up Derek Carr the last two seasons, said he thinks he’s a better quarterback for that experience and is going to prove it with the Falcons.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove, not only to myself but to those who have believed in me,” Mariota said, via ESPN. “So, I’m excited. The last couple of years was a great reset. I learned a lot from Derek. I learned a lot from being there. I feel ready to go.”

Mariota is almost certain to start Week One, but how long he holds off third-round rookie Desmond Ridder will depend in large part on whether he plays better than he did the last time he was a starter, in 2019 in Tennessee. Mariota believes he can prove that he’s the right man for the job, all season.

2 responses to “Marcus Mariota eager to prove he belongs as a starting quarterback

  2. He would get hurt taking hits during designed rubs.
    Use his mobility, but he needs to slide and avoid taking hits

