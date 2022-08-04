Minkah Fitzpatrick active, back at Steelers’ practice

Getty Images

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is back on the practice field.

The Steelers activated Fitzpatrick from the non-football injury list, allowing him to take the field for the first time in training camp this afternoon.

Fitzpatrick suffered a wrist injury when he fell off his bike while vacationing, and that forced him to miss the start of training camp, although he has been present and participating in meetings.

In June the Steelers signed Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension, showing they see him as a major part of their defense for years to come.