Panthers cut 2021 sixth-rounder Thomas Fletcher

The Panthers parted ways with a member of their 2021 draft class on Thursday.

The team announced that sixth-round long snapper Thomas Fletcher has been waived. They did not announce a move to fill the roster spot, but may be looking for a cornerback as they deal with a number of injuries at the position.

Fletcher spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve. He was the only one of the team’s 11 picks not to appear in at least one regular season game and is now the only one who is not currently on the roster in Carolina.

The move leaves veteran J.J. Jansen as the only long snapper on the roster.