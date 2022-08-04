Rams sign Austin Trammell

Getty Images

The Rams are going to be without Van Jefferson for a while because of a knee injury and they added another wideout to their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Austin Trammell. Tight end Kyle Markway was waived with an injury designation to clear a spot for Trammell in Los Angeles.

Trammell was undrafted out of Rice last year and signed with the Falcons as a free agent. He played seven special teams snaps over the final two games of the regular season, but was released by Atlanta in June.

Jefferson had surgery earlier this week and his status for the season opener remains up in the air.