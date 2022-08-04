Report: Matt Gono likely has career-ending neck injury

Getty Images

The Giants placed Matt Gono on the left squad/exempt list Wednesday.

Gono “likely” has a career-ending neck injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. The veteran required surgery on his neck last year, and when hitting started this week, Gono began feeling symptoms again.

He left the team to see the specialist who performed the surgery, per Raanan.

Gono, who signed a one-year contract with the Giants this offseason, was lining up as the backup right tackle the likely swing tackle. Rookies Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan will climb up the depth chart with Gono gone.

Gono had spent his entire career with the Falcons since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in 21 games with four starts for Atlanta.

Gono missed last season with his injury before the Falcons released him in late January.