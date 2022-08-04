Reports: Kiko Alonso signing with the Saints

Getty Images

It looks like linebacker Kiko Alonso will be rejoining the Saints.

Alonso was one of three veteran linebackers to work out for the team on Thursday and multiple reports indicate that they will be signing him to their 90-man roster.

Alonso played 13 games for the Saints during the 2019 season, so he’s familiar with the defense run by current head coach and former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He tore his ACL late in that season and has not played in any games since getting hurt.

He had 31 tackles during his previous stint in New Orleans.

Alonso was a 2013 second-round pick in Buffalo and played 73 games for the Bills, Eagles, and Dolphins before joining the Saints.