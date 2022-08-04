Skyy Moore on learning Chiefs offense: It’s starting to click

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ offensive scheme is not the easiest for a rookie to pick up.

But second-round receiver Skyy Moore told reporters on Thursday that everything is becoming easier for him to grasp as he continues through training camp.

“It’s starting to click,” Moore said, via John Dixon of ArrowheadPride.com. “I feel like everything in this offense is counters — like, we run this play — and this play’s a counter to that play. So once you get the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster.”

The young receiver out of Western Michigan also called the offseason throwing sessions with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas “very beneficial.”

“At the end of the day,” Moore said, “he’s got the keys to the car. ‘Just tell me what you want me to do.’ That’s how I look at that. He wants it done this way? I’m going to do it that way.”

Moore caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards with 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. With Tyreek Hill traded to Miami, Moore should be a significant contributor to Kansas City’s offense right away.