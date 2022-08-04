Steelers, Diontae Johnson agree to two-year contract extension

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was sitting out training camp practices in search of a new contract, and now he has what he wants.

Johnson and the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old Johnson was heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The short-term deal gives him a salary boost immediately and allows him to hit free agency while he’s still in his prime.

The Steelers took Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft and his production has increased each year of his career. Last year he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.