Steelers, Diontae Johnson agree to two-year contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was sitting out training camp practices in search of a new contract, and now he has what he wants.

Johnson and the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old Johnson was heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The short-term deal gives him a salary boost immediately and allows him to hit free agency while he’s still in his prime.

The Steelers took Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft and his production has increased each year of his career. Last year he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

  1. Good deal for both sides. He’s a productive WR and not sure what he will see at QB so short term is smart

  4. Great deal for both sides, Johnson gets a nice bump up and gets too prove his worth. Also inn2 years the market price will be even bigger! Win Win

  5. Good way to do it. Still has to prove himself to get the final deal

  6. Obviously they know he’s better than James Washington, I believe they just want to see the drops go down in crucial situations. If all is well they’ll offer him a 5 year deal in 2024. He has the talent, just has to be more consistent.

  7. Not a steeler’s fan, but I think it’s actually a solid deal for them. He’s the better option to pay than Claypool at least. In 2020 Johnson had 13 drops for 9% drop rate, last year he had 5 drops for 3% drop rate while improving his yardage a lot on similar targets. But the problem is he’s only played three seasons, with one 1k year. Who truly knows what kind of player he’ll be. This two year extension isn’t massive money, will give Johnson some immediate security, and will allow the Steelers to reevaluate him as his development continues, in case his drop issues return or if his 1k year was an aberration and he regresses, also 18m isn’t top market WR money so it would be a good deal if Johnson continues playing like one getting 1100 yards a year, and Johnson will still get FA in his prime or extended with more money once he proves himself more. Win/Win.

  11. Good move for both sides. It protects the players future and gives the team time to see what they have with their newly drafted receivers. His numbers justify 18 mil a year for 2 years. Receiver being reasonable and a team rewarding performance and like the article says he will still be in his prime in 2 or 3 years.

  14. The elephant in the room is who’s the quarterback? That’s the reason for the short 2-year contract.

    Look how many wide receivers Ben Roethlisberger  made look great when he was in his prime only to go elsewhere and not do as well. Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Wallace, Jericho Cotchery, Sammie Coates, Plaxico Burris, Antonio Brown.

    It’s also the reason Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams won’t be missed in KC and GB, it’s the QB.

