Teven Jenkins remains out of practice for Bears

Getty Images

The Bears practiced without tackle Teven Jenkins for the sixth straight day on Wednesday.

Jenkins only participated in the first practice of training camp and has been on the sideline since that point. A report this week indicated the Bears are engaged in trade talks concerning the 2021 second-round pick, who has fallen behind rookie Braxton Jones and Larry Borom in the competition for starting jobs in Chicago.

While it seems like Jenkins might be on his way out in Chicago, head coach Matt Eberflus said that an undisclosed injury is the reason why Jenkins is not taking part in the workouts.

“Teven’s in that group where he’s working with the trainers and he’ll be back when he’s back,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Whatever the reason for Jenkins’ absence from the field, the result is that he’s falling further behind in a bid for a role on the team’s offense this season. That may make a trade a welcome development for a player whose future with the Bears seemed a lot brighter a year ago.