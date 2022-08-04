Vince Biegel tears Achilles, ending his season

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his right Achilles tendon in practice Thursday.

Biegel “just leaned the wrong way” in a two-on-two drill, coach John Harbaugh said.

It’s possible the injury is career ending considering this is the second season-ending injury in three seasons for Biegel.

Biegel, 29, tore his left Achilles tendon in the Dolphins’ training camp in 2020.

He played five games with Miami last season before signing a one-year, $1 million deal with the Ravens in May.

“Vince was fighting to make the team, and I think he would’ve had a great chance to make it because he’s just a solid, tough, talented guy who does everything exactly right as hard as he can,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “So that’s where we’re at.”