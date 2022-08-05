Aaron Rodgers says he won’t play until he’s 45 like Tom Brady

Getty Images

At 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers is the second-oldest active quarterback in the NFL. But he says there’s no way he plays as long as the oldest.

Tom Brady turned 45 this week, and Rodgers was asked if he sees himself still playing at 45 as well. Rodgers answered definitively: “No, I don’t.”

“But happy birthday, Tom,” Rodgers added.

That’s not exactly major news, given that hardly anyone still plays at age 45. Only eight other players in NFL history have played after turning 45, and none of them were playing at anything close to Brady’s level. Rodgers playing at 45 would be extraordinarily unlikely, for the same reasons it’s extraordinarily unlikely for anyone to keep playing professional football at age 45.

But Rodgers’ definitive answer is another reminder that all great careers come to an end, and Rodgers’ career will be coming to an end sooner rather than later.