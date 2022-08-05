Autopsy finds that Demaryius Thomas died of complications of seizure disorder

Getty Images

An autopsy has determined that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died of complications of seizure disorder.

That was the official finding of the Fulton County Medical Examiner, according to the Denver Post.

The medical examiner could not determine whether brain trauma from football could have caused the seizure disorder.

“It is unknown whether Mr. Thomas’ seizure disorder is a result of natural causes or a sequela of head impacts incurred during his career as a professional football player and the reviewed medical records do not include an etiology for Mr. Thomas’ seizures,” the Medical Examiner’s report said.

Thomas’s family said last month that researchers at Boston University had studied Thomas’s brain and determined that he had Stage 2 CTE.