Bears signing Davontae Harris

Getty Images

The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary.

Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.

He also played one game for San Francisco in 2021, recording 10 special teams snaps.

A Bengals fifth-round pick in 2018, Harris has since bounced around the league a bit. When Cincinnati cut him in the roster reduction to 53 players in 2019, he landed with Denver and appeared in all 16 games for the team with six starts. He was subsequently waived in the middle of the 2020 season and Baltimore claimed him off waivers.

When Baltimore let him go during training camp last year, San Francisco claimed him.